Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00840272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00036239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006971 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00054290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.81 or 0.04974221 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

