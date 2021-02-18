Datacoin (DTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $20,404.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00018843 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 243.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

