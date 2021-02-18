Datacoin (DTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $20,351.26 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00018742 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 250.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.