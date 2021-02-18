Datarius Credit (DTRC) Trading 51.5% Higher Over Last Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $81,818.78 and approximately $491.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.96 or 0.00902351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.54 or 0.05074746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

