Datum (DAT) Price Up 39.3% This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Datum has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $166,788.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars.

