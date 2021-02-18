David Hornik Sells 20,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BILL stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,458. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

