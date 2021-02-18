David Hornik Sells 20,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BILL stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,458. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
