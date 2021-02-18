David McArthur Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST) Stock

Xstate Resources Limited (ASX:XST) insider David McArthur sold 2,500,000 shares of Xstate Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

About Xstate Resources

Xstate Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and evaluation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the conventional gas and oil exploration assets located in onshore California with a focus on the Sacramento basin.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Xstate Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xstate Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.