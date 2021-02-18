DDKoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,806.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $28,806.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012650 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001379 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001336 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

