DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $946,709.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00380901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00085344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00084061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00424740 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,362.13 or 0.85256211 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

