Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,171 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,596% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 174,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170,366 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 508,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,969. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

