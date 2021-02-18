Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $312.08 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $321.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.95 and its 200 day moving average is $247.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.