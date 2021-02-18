Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

DE opened at $312.08 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $321.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

