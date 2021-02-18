DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $442,618.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.85 million and $442,618.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00009196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00374266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00436556 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,997.36 or 0.86358473 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,264,816 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

