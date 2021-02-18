DeFinition (DZI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $63.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00383652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00060594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00083200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.48 or 0.00424690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00174690 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.