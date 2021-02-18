Degenerator (MEME) Price Down 2.8% Today

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00562455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005391 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00033014 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.02885388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

