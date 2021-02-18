Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $13,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $33,068,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,695 shares of company stock worth $104,518,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

