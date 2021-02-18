Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. Makes New $95.68 Million Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,680,000. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises approximately 62.9% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. owned 1.64% of Tandem Diabetes Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.59. 14,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,799. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

