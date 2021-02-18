Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. Takes $11.92 Million Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,426,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,000. Calithera Biosciences comprises about 7.8% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. owned about 3.44% of Calithera Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,906. The company has a market cap of $222.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

