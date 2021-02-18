Denny’s Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $9,930,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

