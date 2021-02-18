Desire Price Tops $0.0015 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Desire has a market cap of $15,833.36 and approximately $21,448.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,392.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.18 or 0.03728483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00439880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $696.49 or 0.01355229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00505591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.00460960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00329763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00028518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

