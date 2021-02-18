Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $98.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

