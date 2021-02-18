Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $23.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

SCPL opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

