Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Sell Rating at Societe Generale

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
