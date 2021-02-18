Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Sell Rating at Societe Generale

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

