Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 5.5%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.54. 695,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 14,929,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

