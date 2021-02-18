Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $166.65

Shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.65 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 183.40 ($2.40). Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 164,970 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

