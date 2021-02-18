Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,950.00

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,875 ($24.50).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,529.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.53 million and a PE ratio of 37.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

