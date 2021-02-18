DEX Market Cap Reaches $9.61 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $34.76 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00854659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00034904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00045071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.47 or 0.05118543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

