DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total transaction of $4,035,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,300,294. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

DexCom stock opened at $414.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.62 and its 200-day moving average is $379.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

