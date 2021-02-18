DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) Trading Up 0.4%

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 20,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,840 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

