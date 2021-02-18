DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Down 5%

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. 3,547,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,104,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 140.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

