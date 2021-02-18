DIA Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One DIA token can now be bought for $3.33 or 0.00006393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $94.10 million and $47.48 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00377512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00082139 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00437997 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,653.92 or 0.85768601 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

