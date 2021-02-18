Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,187,746 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,187,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,341,000. Bank of America makes up about 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,770,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 186,862 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 694,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $297.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

