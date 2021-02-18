Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $170,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.36. 1,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.52 and its 200-day moving average is $456.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.