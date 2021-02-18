Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $199.22 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Caterpillar worth $199,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $205.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

