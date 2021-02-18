Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $289.90 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,313 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $289,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,510. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

