Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,233 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Chevron worth $340,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 109,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

