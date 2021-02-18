Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $138,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 92,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,061. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

