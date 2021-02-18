Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900,725 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $76,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 466,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 83,527 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

C stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. 275,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,748,404. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.