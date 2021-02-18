Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $204,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.55. The company had a trading volume of 286,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $3,241,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock valued at $382,794,873. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

