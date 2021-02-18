Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,180 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Morgan Stanley worth $304,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.