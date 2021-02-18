Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes $301.18 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,283,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,177,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 17,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.