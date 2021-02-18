Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $65.14. 2,336,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,996,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

