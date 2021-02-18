Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $65.14. 2,336,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,996,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.98.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.