Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.06

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $23.75. Digi International shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 73,708 shares changing hands.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

