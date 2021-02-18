Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.06

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $23.75. Digi International shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 73,708 shares changing hands.
DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78.
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
