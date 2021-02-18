Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.74. 42,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,331,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $625.43 million, a PE ratio of -152.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQOS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

