Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Down 5.2%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39. 134,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,338,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.
In other Digital Ally news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.
Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.