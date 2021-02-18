Digital Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $516,903.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $63.14 or 0.00121958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $854,245.29 and approximately $516,903.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

