Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $23,795,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

