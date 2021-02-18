Digitalcoin Price Down 49.8% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $95,899.83 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,855.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,941.81 or 0.03744670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00439460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $705.37 or 0.01360275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00501907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00466968 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00330007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,987,491 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.