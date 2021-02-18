DigitalNote 24-Hour Volume Reaches $301,985.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and $301,985.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00504985 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,029,860,551 coins and its circulating supply is 4,873,339,454 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

