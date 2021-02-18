Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.